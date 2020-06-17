Windows 10 Fall Update Makes the New Edge Browser the Default Option

Since it’s release earlier this year, the new Chromium-based version of the Microsoft Edge browser was surprisingly good. So good, in fact, that it has already leaped to the 2nd-most widely used out there. Albeit, it’s still quite a way behind Google Chrome.

With it even managing to make a number of converts of the eTeknix staff, however, if you haven’t tried it yet, you really should. Albeit, in a report via TechPowerUp, in the Windows 10 Fall Update scheduled for later this year, it seems that regardless of if you can be bothered to download it, you’re going to be getting it anyway!

Windows 10 Fall Update to Add New Edge!

In the report, it has been confirmed that Microsoft plans to include the new Edge browser within the Windows 10 Fall Update which, as the name might have suggested, is scheduled to be released later this year. Marking something of the beginning of the end for the original Edge browser, the update will automatically ensure that the new version of Edge is installed and, by means of a proxy, will default any applications from the original onto this new version.

The move itself is quite significant as, to date, making the transition to the new Edge has been an optional choice. With the Windows 10 Fall update, however, this will make its inclusion (basically) mandatory.

What Do We Think?

Before you start worrying, the update will not remove the old version of Edge. As such, if you are one of the few people who really enjoyed it, you shouldn’t find any notable differences in the update aside from the fact that you may need to tweak your default settings.

As above though, the new version of Edge is honestly really excellent and, if you’re getting a bit tired of the RAM gobbling Chrome, it’s well worth checking out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!