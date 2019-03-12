Windows 10 Feature Will Automatically Uninstall Bad Updates

Windows 10 To Automatically Remove Problem Updates

Since the launch of Windows 10, we have already seen a number of issues when updates have been released for the operating system. You may, for example, recall the update which could effectively delete your documents folder!

In other words, while most updates have gone without a problem, more than a few have created issues. Problems that were, despite all the testing, entirely unexpected.

Microsoft has, however, offered us something of a solution. In a report via WCCFTech, a new feature for Windows 10 will effectively automatically roll-back any updates which cause your system to become unstable.

How Does It Work?

Put simply, following the installation of any updates, a seperate process will begin running. This will temporarily monitor if your system successfully starts up after the next boot up. If it does, it will automatically roll back the specific update which may have caused the problem.

In addition, the specific update will also be blocked for a minimum of 30-days while Microsoft (hopefully) finds a solution.

What Do We Think?

Overall, it sounds like an excellent idea. It provides an extra layer of protection to ensure that the critical update process goes as smoothly as possible and, if it doesn’t, it can potentially apply an immediate fix for you.

This will, admittedly, probably only ever be needed by 1 in a 1000 (and probably more), but it’s nice to know that it’s there!

