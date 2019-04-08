Windows 10 Gets Less Sensitive About USB Removal

Windows 10 Relaxes USB Warnings

Back in the earlier days of USB disk drives, Windows got more than a little agitated when you removed them without warning. In fairness, there was a good reason for this. As both the drive technology and operating systems first started to work with one another, removing a drive (particularly while it was in use) could literally ruin it.

I know. I still (for reasons I can’t explain) have around 2-3 old USB drives that are completely inaccessible.

This practice continued for some time as more preference was placed over fast access rather than quick removal.

Fortunately, in a report via theinquirer, updates to Windows have made breaking a USB drive much harder. Well, breaking in terms of removing it without warning at least.

Formally, the operating system had rather stubbornly remained the harbinger of doom if you decided to remove it without letting Windows know in advance.

Well, in that regard, there is some good news! Following the latest Windows 10 update, the operating system will now default to NOT moan at you if you unexpectedly remove your memory stick. The reasoning being that people seemed to stop bother ejecting them at all. I still do it fairly regularly, but only out of habit.

A Trade-Off

With this in mind, it should be noted that there is a trade-off for this fast-remove option. Specifically, Windows now caches a certain portion of the files being transferred. This is to protect the data if the drive is summarily removed.

As such, while general operation will be ok, larger file transfers might start to get a little more sluggish. This is, essentially, the price of keeping your data as safe as possible.

If you do, however want to revert back to the more risky faster version, you can do so by entering the ‘properties’ tab on your USB drive while inserted. Simply change it to ‘better performance’ and you will see speed increases, albeit, as above, at the risk of losing the data if you get a bit free and easy when ejecting it.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!