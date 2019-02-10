Windows 10 Insider 18334 Released With Gaming Improvements

Windows 10 Insider Build 18334

For any member of the Windows Insider program, you are often able to preview what can loosely be called ‘beta’ builds of upcoming updates for the Windows 10 operating system. While this does, in a sense, make you a guinea pig, it does also allow you first access to changes and (hopefully) improvements made.

Well, with the release of the latest build, it seems that this time around Microsoft is placing a very specific emphasis on gaming.

What Gaming Improvements Can We Expect?

Well, this is where things get a little cryptic. You see, despite promising “technology tailor-made for gaming to Windows” in the update, there are very few specifics to say exactly how gaming is going to be improved. What is a matter of curiosity, however, is that Microsoft wants everyone involved to play State of Decay 2 for a period of time. This is likely so that the ‘improvements’ can be monitored across various systems.

Where Can I Download It?

Well, as above, you first need to be a member of the Windows Insider program. If you are, however, a quick visit to your update page should prompt you to install the latest version. As above, it’s a little frustrating that there aren’t more details surrounding what ‘gaming improvements’ we can expect. At this point, however, you might just need to try it out and see how you feel about it.

The full release notes (which are quite lengthy) can be read via the link here!

What do you think? Are you a member of the Windows Insider program? Have you tried the new update? If so, have you found any gaming improvements? – Let us know in the comments!