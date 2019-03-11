Windows 10 KB4482887 Update is Causing Gaming Issues

Microsoft Recommends Uninstallation if Experiencing Problems

Microsoft has revised the support page for Windows 10 update KB4482887 to advise uninstallation if experiencing problems. This update rolled out last week as a quality of life update.

However, it is apparently causing several issues specifically for gamers playing Apex Legends, Call of Duty 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Sea of Thieves. It is even causing “broccoli” error code problems in Destiny 2.

Some issues reported include authentication problems with IE11, as well as installation problems for MSI and MSP type files. In some applications, it can even result in freezing or frame rate dips which severely hamper gameplay. Some users even report mouse movement lagging after the update.

How Can I Fix This Windows 10 Issue?

Microsoft did not issue any hotfix for this problem as of yet. So far, they are only recommending uninstallation of KB4482887 specifically under the Windows Update menu if problems persist.