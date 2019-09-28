Windows 10 KB4517211 Update Released Fixing Audio Issues

If you’ve been paying attention to the Windows 10 update news recently, you’ll have undoubtedly have heard that Microsoft is going through a very rough period with consumers. Put simply, their last few updates have been nothing short of a disaster for many users. Initially, the problems all began with a high-CPU usage bug in Cortana, when this was fixed, however, new problems were created and when that was fixed, even more turned up!

Fortunately, with the new release of the Windows 10 KB4517211 cumulative update, these problems may now all be resolved. Forgive us though if we don’t hold our breath.

Windows 10 KB4517211 Update

So, what does this new update actually do? Well, in truth, the list of fixes, tweaks, and other minor details is insanely long. As such, we’re just going to cut to the two main points.

Game audio issues have now been corrected

An issue with the lsass.exe process stopping (and causing a shutdown) has also been resolved.

Hopefully, this means that Microsoft has finally managed to correct all of the main issues created in their update. What about the future, though? Is Microsoft going to stop this sort of ridiculous mess happening again? – Thankfully, the answer is (probably) yes!

Microsoft is Planning Improvements

There has, of course, long been criticism of Microsoft and their Windows 10 updates. Specifically, that they don’t put enough time and testing into ensuring that when these updates are released, they’re not going to cause too many problems. There is, however, some potentially good news.

It can’t be any coincidence that shortly after these issues started, they announced plans to start separating security patches from main operating system updates. We can only hope that this will make things better in the future!

You can download this cumulative update by visiting the official Microsoft website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!