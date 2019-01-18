Windows 10 Preview Build Shows Search & Cortana Finally Split

Search & Cortana To Finally Split

Since making the upgrade to Windows 10, I must admit that I have had very little issue with the operating system. One of my biggest criticisms of it, however, was that it seems to continue a trend since Windows Vista. Specifically, of making ‘searching’ for a file on your system too difficult. In fact, you could argue that Windows hasn’t had a decent search function in any operating since XP.

In a report last October, however, there was light at the end of the tunnel. Rumours indicated that in an upcoming Windows 10 update, the company was looking to provide users with a ‘fully-fledged’ search option.

The good news is that in a report via CNET, the current preview build seems to confirm that this is on the way. Yes, Cortana and Search have officially been divorced.

Windows – It’s About Time!

In a screenshot leaked from the build, users can see that the ‘search’ bar and ‘Cortana’ have now been separated. This essentially means that while you can still ask Cortana questions, you no longer need to use her ‘hit and miss’ tactics to physically search for a document or file on your system.

On the whole, this is good news. As above, the only criticism I have ever had of Windows operating systems recently is why they decided to remove the search function. Admittedly, I don’t need it all the time. In addition, it possibly might have taught me to file things better. When it comes in the update though, I think I’ll be happy to see it back. Well, assuming it works.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments.