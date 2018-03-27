Windows 10 Redstone 4 RTM Build Is Now Finalized

New Windows build to hit the Final Ring soon.

Reports indicate that Microsoft has indeed finalized the development of Windows 10 Redstone RTM. Conventionally known as Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, the new version of the famed OS is pretty much ready to hit the Final Ring in April. Last week, Microsoft launched Windows 10 Redstone 4 Insider Preview Build 17128, which served to remove a watermark from the latest Windows 10 preview build. Now, it appears that Microsoft internally signed-off on the final build on Friday. Manufacturers will receive RTM build 17133, by the way.

The Fast Ring and beyond.

If the update does reach the Final Ring this week, the next steps are the Slow and Release Preview rings. Fast forward into the future for a bit, and Windows 10 Redstone 5 will enter its own official testing phase. Right now, this build is only available for those who are signed up to Skip Ahead. The public rollout for Redstone 4 will likely kick off on April 10. We’ll just have to wait for Microsoft to issue an official statement in order to know for sure.

How many of you will install the Spring Creators Update right away once it becomes available? There’s some pretty good stuff in there that I wouldn’t want to miss out on.

