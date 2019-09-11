Windows 10 Update Fixes Cortana High CPU Usage Bug

Windows 10 is an operating system that even 4 years on from its release still divides opinion. I mean, in figures alone it has only just gained over a 50% market share. Remember as well, for around 6 months Microsoft was giving users the option to upgrade to this for free!

The bottom line, however, is that some love it and some people absolutely detest it. In fairness, both parties have a good case to make. While it does introduce some cool new features, various updates over the years have given users more than a few problems!

You may recall, however, that earlier this month we reported on an optional update that was best avoided. Namely, KB4512941. What was the problem with it I hear you ask? Well after installing it, for reasons that are still more than a little unclear Cortana would gobble up one of your CPU cores. Yes, one core devoted to the largely defunct assistant in Windows 10.

Fortunately, you were able to correct this by uninstalling the update. The good news, however, is that if you did make this update and are only just hearing about it, Microsoft has just released a new update that should look to fix it!

Microsoft Release Update To Fix Cortana CPU Core Bug

In a report via DSOGaming, Microsoft has confirmed the release of the fix (along with some other minor fixes and security updates) that will now ensure that Cortana isn’t a core-devouring monster on your system!

“Windows Desktop Search may not return any results and SearchUI.exe may have high CPU usage after installing KB4512941.

Fixed on Sept 10: Addresses an issue that causes high CPU usage from SearchUI.exe for a small number of users. This issue only occurs on devices that have disabled searching the web using Windows Desktop Search.”

How Can I Get The Update?

The update should install automatically. You may have already noticed a little reminder lurking next to the clock on your desktop. If it’s not, however, you can simply search for ‘update’ to access the menu or, failing which, you can check out our how-to video below!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!