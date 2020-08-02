Windows 10 Update KB4568831 is Out & Fixes Lots of Bugs!

With the Windows 10 2004 update now generally being available in full circulation, while for most users it hasn’t provided any problems, it would be a lie if we said that it hasn’t thrown up some unusual bugs on some systems. Not that this would, incidentally, make it unlike any of the other major updates the operating system has had.

So, what problems have been seen recently in Windows 10? Well, the most notable examples of recent issues reported have included printers not working correctly and Windows 10 falsely reporting no internet connection.

Well, with the release of the latest update (KB4568831) Microsoft is hoping that most (if not all) of the major/minor/inconvenient bugs have now been ironed out!

Windows 10 2004 KB4568831 Update

As part of the official update notes, Microsoft has confirmed the following fixes within the latest Windows 10 operating system ‘patch’ (brace yourself, because it’s quite a long list!)

Fixes an issue with the share function in Microsoft Office when Conditional Access is enabled.

Fixed an unnamed issue that occurred when third-party programs load hidden tabs into Internet Options.

Fixed an Microsoft Edge IE Mode issue when opening multiple documents from a SharePoint site.

Fixed another IE Mode issue in Microsoft Edge; this occurs when users browse using anchor links.

Fixed a Microsoft Word pasting issue into Internet Explorer if mixed content of images and text is pasted.

Fixed an issue that made Microsoft browsers bypass proxy servers incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused devices to lose connectivity with the WNS service when forced tunneling is used.

Fixed an issue with Magnifier in Microsoft Excel that could lead to Magnifier and Excel stop working.

Fixed an issue that prevented the installation of “some2 .msi apps.

Fixed a 4K high dynamic range issue that displayed content darker than expected.

Fixed a new child window flickering issue on service devices.

Fixed an issue that caused the Settings page to close.

Fixed an issue that caused all open Universal Windows Platform apps to close.

Fixed a Windows 8.1 display projecting issue.

Fixed an issue that prevents family safety features from working on ARM64 devices.

Fixed a .msg file preview issue in File Explorer.

Fixed a KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE (139) stop error that occurs during resume from sleep and when Bluetooth headsets were turned on.

Fixed an issue that prevented display driver reset utilities from reinstalling the same driver.

Addressed a reliability issue in WDF01000.sys

Fixed memory leaks in cases where applications call the CryptCATAdminCalcHashFromFileHandle() function.

Fixed an issue that prevented some machines from going to sleep mode because of Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection Auto Incident Response

Fixed an issue that prevented some machines from running Microsoft Defender ATP Threat & Vulnerability Management.

Fixed an issue that prevented Microsoft Defender ATP from applying file eclusions.

Fixed an issue in Microsoft Defender ATP that prevented the reporting of installed applications.

Fixed an issue in Microsoft Defender ATP that caused automatic investigations to fail.

Fixed a printing issues when printing to network printers.

Fixed an issue that caused printers to be hidden devices in Device Manager.

Fixed an issue in the Print Management console that caused it to display script errors when enabling Extended View.

Fixed an unnamed issue that caused printing to fail.

Fixed an issue that caused Windows 10 devices from reaching the Internet with wireless wide area network (WWAN) LTE modems.

Fixed an issue that prevented Internet connectivity on some cellular modems.

Fixed an issue that caused telephony apps to lose the first four digits.

Fixed an issue with in-memory parity bitmaps that caused data integrity issues on Parity storage spaces.

Fixed an issue that prevented the creation of a storage pool using Manage Storage spaces.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Microsoft Remote Assistance process (msra.exe) to stop working.

Improves Microsoft Defender ATP’s ability to identify malicious code injections.

Improves support for non-ASCII file paths for Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection Auto Incident Response.

What Do We Think?

Coming as a ‘non-security’ update, this is (as the above list suggests) only applied to fix problems currently found with the latest version of the Windows 10 operating system. As such, while not exactly critical, you can likely expect to see this installed on your PC (presuming you have the 2004 update already applied) within the next few days!

What do you think? Did you experience any of these problems? – Let us know in the comments!