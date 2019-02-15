Windows 10 Update Being Tested Now For 2020 Release

Windows 10 20H1 Update

At the time of writing, we have still yet to receive the first major Windows 10 update of 2019. Codenamed 19H1 we do, however, know more than a few things about it. In a report via The Verge, however, Microsoft is reportedly already testing a newer update. Codenamed 20H1, however, despite working and testing on it now, the update itself isn’t planned for release until 2020.

Whatever 20H1 will be, it’s clearly something pretty huge.

What Is 20H1?

Well, the short answer is that nobody knows. Microsoft hasn’t even yet made this 2020 release build available for their Windows Insider members. Probably because they’re still ‘bug testing’ out the next update due for release in April. When you consider, however, that Microsoft hasn’t even started any significant work on the 2nd update planned for 2019, it does beg the question as to what is so significant that it is currently being tested a year before the planned release.

Windows Insider

Microsoft’s Windows Insider chief, Dona Sarkar has said: “some things we are working on in 20H1 require a longer lead time.” It has also been revealed that in-house testers have been trying out the new build, whatever that may mean or represent.

It is, of course, purely speculation, but would Microsoft finally be planning a long-held request to fully-optimise a gaming version or launch mode? That would certainly be interesting. For the moment though, we know it exists, we know it’s being tested, but exactly what it is will remain a mystery for a good while yet.

What do you think? What would this new test build be? – Let us know in the comments!