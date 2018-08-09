Windows 10 Enterprise To Include ‘In-Private’ Virtual Machine

Windows 10 Enterprise Update To Include ‘In-Private’ Virtual Machine

Since the launch of Windows 10, I think it’s fair to say that Microsoft has been working hard to make it a pretty great operating system. Whether you consider it to be better than XP is a highly subjective matter I’m not going to get into here, but following the initial reluctance to update to it, most people who have it are reasonably satisfied.

As part of an upcoming update though, it appears that Microsoft is planning on adding something pretty unusual. In a report via BleepingComputer, it has been revealed that Microsoft is planning on launching an ‘in-private’ desktop mode which will allow users to run their own virtual machines.

A Bonus To Security

The inclusion of a Virtual Machine could greatly improve the security of your system. With it, users would be able to ‘test run’ unverified executables and discover whether they will affect their PC or not, all within a safe environment that will not affect the main operating system. You may already have seen these in action as they are very popular with people who want to waste PC scammers time.

Enterprise Users Only… For Now

It is believed that the update will initially only be available to Windows 10 Enterprise users. This, if you were not aware, is a version of the operating system specifically angled towards businesses. There isn’t, however, no reason to suggest that they may not also plan to offer this to other versions of Windows 10.

It is, however, an interesting addition. I expect a lot of you reading this would like to play with. In terms of requirements, all that is necessary is at least 5GB of RAM and a multi-core processor. Even a dual core will be fine.

What do you think? Would you like to see this feature added? What would you use it for? In addition, do you like the idea of it acting as a ‘sandbox’ testing ground for programs? – Let us know in the comments!