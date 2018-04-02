Windows 10 Upgrade Uptake Better Than Ever

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Hits 90% Install

Since the move to Windows Software as a Service, Microsoft has been pushing out updates all the time. One major concern with the move to continuous updates is how users are handling the switch. Microsoft will release a new major update, the so-called Spring Creators Update, next month. Ahead of the launch, we have some new numbers for Windows 10 update pickup and the numbers look good.

Most years so far have seen two major updates from Microsoft. One concern from software as a service is that users won’t upgrade. This is simply due to hassle, testing demands or software incompatibility. This is a major concern as Microsoft only supports each major release of Windows 10 for 18 months. If users don’t upgrade, they go without support and suffer a greater risk then before.

Windows 10 Showing Impressive Uptake

Luckily, the numbers are looking very good for upgrades. About 90% of users are currently running the latest Fall Creators Update. Once you add in Creators update, the number jumps to nearly 95%. Including the borderline Anniversary, update get you to nearly 100%. This is great numbers for Microsoft to have. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that most users are basically forced to update and don’t have a choice.

Since launch, Microsoft has had to change a number of policies to make Windows 10 more palatable. Microsoft is doing more work on this over time. At the same time, each new major release every 6 months has its own quirks and troubles. Due to this new development model, it looks like things are going to stay this way. For most users, the only thing that can be done is wait and hope that Microsoft will eventually address their concerns, 6 months or further down the line.