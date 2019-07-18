Windows 10 Will Start Forcing The May Update on Users

I think it’s pretty safe to say that while Windows 10 updates have mostly been a success, there have been more than a few incidents where an unexpected bug in the machine has caused problems. For example, the recent June update caused some users to get a black boot screen on launch.

Updating your operating system is, however, important to ensure you have the latest security in place. In a report via TechSpot, however, it seems that Microsoft is losing patience with those of us who have yet to apply the most recent May Update.

As such, they are going to start literally forcing your PC to make the update. Don’t worry though, it’s for your own good!

Microsoft to Force Windows 10 May Update

Microsoft has found that many owners of their Windows 10 operating system have yet to make the update from version 1803 (April 2018 update) to 1903 (the May 2019 Update).

With the new version carrying a number of security updates, it seems that Microsoft is now ‘strong-arming’ systems to automatically make the installation regardless of whether the user has chosen to or not.

Can Microsoft Do This?

The short version is yes! The long version is read your end-user-agreement. While Microsoft has in the past allowed users to opt-out of updates it seems that like it or not, you’re getting this one! Well, unless you choose to disconnect your PC from the internet.

Frankly, I’m not even sure if setting a ‘limited connection’ would save you here as Microsoft seems pretty determined to get all of their Windows 10 systems on update 1903.

“Keeping these devices both supported and receiving monthly updates is critical to device security and ecosystem health,” the tech giant wrote in a support article announcement. Based on the large number of devices running the April 2018 Update, that will reach the end of 18 months of service on November 12, 2019, we are starting the update process now for Home and Pro editions to help ensure adequate time for a smooth update process.” – Microsoft

However you look at it, it’s strange to see Microsoft (arguably for the first time ever) seemingly making an update mandatory. It is, I dare say, a move that will not go over well with their critics.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!