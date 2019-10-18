Windows 7 Pro Users Can Expect End of Support Notifications

As much as many of you might still be stubbornly clinging onto the Windows 7 operating system, you’re going to have to make some very difficult decisions in the very near future.

Yes, official support (beyond the realms of business use) of the operating system is coming to an end this January and as such, depending on how important you think security updates are, you might be finally forced into (grudgingly) making the move to Windows 10.

In a report via TechSpot, however, Microsoft has just started launching the nagware notifications for Windows 7 Pro users warning them that they have only 3 months of supported use left!

Windows 7 End of Support Nagware

Microsoft started applying these notifications to home users earlier this year. It seems, however, that they have now decided to start including ‘Pro’ users into that pool as well.

Therefore, pretty much all users of Windows 7 can expect to see reminders of the end of service a “handful of times” before the end of the year. Exactly what a ‘handful’ is, however, remains to be seen. Expect it to be a lot though!

Upgrade Options

At this stage, it’s unclear as to whether Microsoft is going to offer any ‘last-minute’ deals to Windows 7 users. Specifically to try and tempt them over to Windows 10 at a discounted rate. You may, of course, recall that during the first year of 10, users were able to upgrade for free and since then Microsoft has occasionally made this available again. Albeit, in a far less obvious and intrusive way as before.

We can, incidentally, understand why some will decide to stick with Windows 7. Windows 10 has had, pretty much since it’s release, a very patchy (sorry/not sorry) history with updates.

With Windows 7 support officially ending on January 14th, however, like it not, it might be time to make the move to 10.

What do you think? Which operating system do you use? If you’re a Windows 7 user, are you going to remain with it? – Let us know in the comments!