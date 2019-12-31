Windows 7 Support (Mostly) Ends in Just 2 Weeks

As the popular phrase goes, all good things must eventually come to an end. When it comes to operating systems, however, it abundantly clear that users are often more than a little reluctant to make the transition to newer versions.

Windows 7 users, however, will have some difficult choices to make in the very near future. Yes, in just 2 weeks’ time, official support for the operating system will (largely) be coming to an end!

Windows 7 Approaches End of Life

On January 14th, Microsoft will officially declare Windows 7 as ‘end of life’. This means that the operating system will no longer be offered commercially nor, indeed, will any further substantial updates be offered.

This, in itself, may not initially sound too overly problematic. It will, however, also result in the end of the monthly security updates. This means that users of the operating system, after January 14th, will start becoming more vulnerable to the latest online threats.

The only exception to this will be those who apply (and pay) to join the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. For those, security support will continue for 3 more years. Let’s be real here though, the vast majority of the (perhaps surprisingly high) number of people using Windows 7 will likely not opt for this.

Updating to Windows 10?

As can be seen in the figures from GT Stat Counter, around 30% of people are still using the Windows 7 operating system. With official support ending for it in just 2 weeks, while Windows 10 numbers have steadily increased, they are undoubtedly higher than Microsoft would have liked to see.

Should you update to Windows 10 though? Well, initially sticking with Windows 7 shouldn’t provide too many problems. In addition, Microsoft will still likely provide patches for the more problematic of exploits. The lack of regular security updates, however, will eventually prove to be riskier for users as time progresses.

Any way you look at it, however, with official support ending on January 14th, those of you still using Windows 7 have some decisions to make!

You can check out the official FAQ regarding the Windows 7 ESU via the link here!

What do you think? Are you still using Windows 7? – Let us know in the comments!