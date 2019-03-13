Windows 7 Users Need To Brace Themselves For Nagware!

Windows 7 Users – Prepare To Get Nagged!

There is now, less than a year of official support remaining for Windows 7. By January next year, users of the operating system are going to have a difficult decision to make. Namely, either choosing to stick with it, paying for additional support, or making the change to Windows 10.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, today marks the day in which Microsoft is going to start pestering you for an answer as ‘upgrade’ nagware is set to arrive on your desktop.

Not Again!

This is, of course, more than a little reminiscent of the previous roll-out in 2015. You may recall when Windows 10 launched we were incessantly bothered to upgrade to the latest O/S. This was in a manner which I honestly felt was a devious . I mean, I know more than a few people who ended up upgrading by accident.

The plus side is that users will be given the option to disable the notifications permanently. Whether it will actually work or not, however, remains to be seen!

What Do We Think?

With official support ending for Windows 7, the writing is on the wall that sooner or later, owners of the operating system are going to have to make the transition.

Well, either that or stick with it and risk being essentially made obsolete or vulnerable to security issues in the coming years.

So yes, while the plunge to Windows 10 might not be ideal, it’s honestly not as bad as many would have you believe!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!