Winner Announced – be quiet! Pure Base 500 Competition

If you pay attention to our competitions (and admittedly, we run a fair few of them) then you might remember that we recently had a be quiet! Pure Base 500 chassis up for grabs for one lucky winner.

Well, the polls have closed and the results have been counted, and we’re delighted to announce who that lucky winner is! Is it you, though? – Let’s find out!

be Quiet! Pure Base 400 Competition Winner

So, good for us but bad for your odds of winning, after receiving tens of thousands of entries, we had to pick one winner. So, who is it? Well, by the pure virtue of random selection, we’re delighted to announce the following as the new and proud owner of a be quiet! Pure Base 500 chassis!

Winner – Jessica J Wharfe

Win a ‘be quiet!’ Pure Base 500 Chassis



Congratulations/Better Luck Next Time

Congratulations to Jessica J. If you are reading this, be sure to check your e-mail so that we can arrange shipment to you! – For the rest of you, better luck next time!

We plan to run some more competitions in the very near future. As such, be sure to check out our website and social media for the next one!

For those of you who are disappointed, don’t forget that we recently ran a system giveaway competition. We’ll be announcing the winner of that one later this week so be sure to check in to see if it’s you!

If, despite not winning, you’re still interested in the chassis and want to learn more you can check out our detailed written review of this chassis here! or watch Andy’s video below or both!