Wireless Logitech Peripherals Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

Multitude of Security Issues Affecting Mice and Keyboards

Bad news for those using a Logitech wireless mouse and keyboard. According to security expert Marcus Mengs (via Heise.de), these devices are highly vulnerable to “extensive” cyber attacks.

Furthermore, Mengs adds that these vulnerabilities will allow attackers to eavesdrop on keystrokes. Thus, be able to record typed mails, passwords, etc. Inversely, the attackers can also send their own key commands to target device. Which makes it possible to infect the user’s PC.

Since it is using radio frequency to connect, the target PC does not have to be part of the local network. This makes it a much dangerous vulnerability since the target does not have to be online.

Which Logitech Products are Affected?

This vulnerability is apparently exclusively products who use Logitech’s Unifying Radio Technology. You should be able to spot its orange star logo on their product’s receivers like you see above.

The bad news is that Logitech has been using this technology since 2009. Furthermore, it encompasses a wide range of products from entry-level input devices to high-end wireless products. This even includes wireless presenters and other professional products.

This also affects the Lightspeed gaming series, Wireless Presenters R500 and Spotlight due to use of related radio technology.