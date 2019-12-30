Witcher 3 Cashes-In on TV Show with Highest Ever Player Count

With the recent launch of the (excellent) Netflix adaptation of ‘The Witcher‘, it was hardly unexpected to see a fair number of people coming (or returning) to the gaming franchise. Even I’ll admit, I’ve been tempted to install it again for the first time in well over 2 years.

It seems, however, that the resurgence is massively greater than many would’ve thought. Following a huge upshoot in player count, The Witcher 3 is currently enjoying its highest ever concurrent playing figures. Yes, even more than when it initially launched!

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

When launched back in 2015, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt saw its highest concurrent player count (on Steam) of 92,268. A quick check of the Steam Database, however, shows that this has now been beaten by a margin of nearly 2,000 extra people with 94,651 recorded as all playing the game, at the same time, within just the last 8 hours.

In other words, despite being 4 years old, The Witcher 3 is now more popular than ever!

Although the figures do not go specifically into recent sales, it would be more than a little interesting to see how many of those playing are new and how many are those who have been tempted to pump even more hours into this title. One thing, however, is abundantly clear. If the game is doing this well, then the TV show must also be hitting the mark, big time!

What Do We Think?

While (as I understand it) CD Projekt Red are not profiting in any manner from the Netflix TV show, they’ll undoubtedly not be grumbling about the resurgent player numbers it has clearly provided.

Which, quite frankly, is all well and good as its one of the best games ever made! And no, that’s not hyperbole either! Available on Steam for just £7.49, if you haven’t played this yet, then you really ought to now!

What do you think? Are you playing The Witcher 3 again? What do you think about the TV adaptation? – Let us know in the comments!