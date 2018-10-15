Witcher 3 Less Hardcore Enhanced Edition Mod Receives a New Version

This Witcher 3 mod makes gameplay “less hardcore.”

Just in case you thought that the original version of Witcher 3 is too difficult or “hardcore” for you, there’s a mod available that makes the game more “pleasant.” Created by a modder named “Fnts,” the mod has just received a brand new version, which brings about some significant improvements. The Less Hardcore Enhanced Edition Mod mainly focuses on logic changes that are supposed to make the title more manageable. These changes comprise toxicity rule alterations, reworked decoctions logics, a crossbow overhaul, and less hardcore food. The modder also worked on whirlwind balancing and armor/poise logic overhauls.

Any other changes that we should know about?

Version 3.30-38 of the Less Hardcore Enhanced Edition Mod changes the way mutagens and skill slot unlocking works. Moreover, the modder also slightly tweaked the Gryphon set.

“This mod is a publication of my own taste Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition. So obviously credit goes to the god of modding, mighty Reaperrz and all the authors of the mods that he used. The goal is to make W3EE less hardcore and more pleasant to play for non-ultra hardcore players.”

You can find a complete changelog for this interesting Witcher 3 mod below. You can also download the mod right here.

Changelog:

Adjusted mutagen and skill slots unlocking, so that they are more logical – always now first a mutagen slot unlocks, then sequentially skill slots to enhance mutagen. 4th mutagen slot is now opened 5 skill points later, and last skill slot 10 skill points later. 1st mutagen is open from start.

IMPORTANT! this will not apply in saved games automatically. In order to reset your mutagen and skill slots in the existing game you need to:

1) Remove all mutagens and equipped skills.

2) Type and enter in console: ‘UpdateMutagenSlots()’.

3) Save the game and reload to get rid of missing color on skill trees (nothing should be wrong) Gryphon set bonuses nerfed. First one lowered yrden radius increase to 20%, but also restored damage reduction within Yrden trap to 15%. The second one will use 0.5 vigor points for extra cast, but still, it will be allowed when having less vigor. Fixed a bug that with second Gryphon set, alternate cast could be allowed with insufficient vigor. Adjusted all witcher gear armor, including starting armor, so that the parameters and resistances are more balanced, consistent and have proper progression. Starting armor upgrade ingredients changed to less demanding. Reworked gryphon school swords. Steel sword is a “spellslinger” with bonuses to spell power and vigor regen and penalties to some “physical” stats. But has bonus to crit chance also. Silver sword has elemental damage as it was, but more penalties. Adjusted starting swords, steel mostly, so that it is more like easier starting game weapon with stamina cost reduction and penalty of armor piercing and less important at start counter damage. Adjusted Thief’s relic armor parts, so that they have also piercing resistances.

Skills and finishers: