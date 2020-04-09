Witcher 3’s PC Version Beat All Combined Consoles in 2019

There are some people out there who say PC gaming is on the decline and, based on the reticence of many developers/publishers to port their games to the platform, someone from the outside looking in might agree. If you were to take The Witcher 3 as an example, however, those doubting Thomas’ might have to reconsider their opinion.

Why? Well, in a report via DSOGaming, The Witcher 3’s PC sales in 2019 were so large that their number beats the combined sales of the PS4, Xbox One and (the much better than you might’ve expected) Nintendo Switch ports!

The Witcher 3

With the release of the Netflix series in 2019, it not exactly surprising to learn that sales figures for the game (specifically, the most recent installment) went up quite significantly. In fact, 2019 has been the biggest year for the game since it launched! Based on the numbers, however, it seems that the biggest winner for CD Projekt Red in 2019 was the PC platform. With it representing 53% of the total ‘Witcher 3’ sales, it’s a very big slice of the overall pie!

While this might sound all rather impressive (and a big feather in the cap of the PC platform), however, there is something particular to the format that probably played a huge role!

A Pinch of Salt!

Compared to consoles, the PC platform does have a fairly big advantage. Namely, that through various online retail portals (with their promotional sales) you’re never far away from the next big discount! Even now, and without a big deal currently being on, you can grab a copy of The Witcher 3 from GOG for £24.99.

As such, while PC sales massively swamp the combined efforts of consoles, the figures don’t reflect profit. A sale, however, is still a sale and, for the Witcher 3, PC is King!

What do you think? Do you own The Witcher 3? If so, on what platform and when did you buy it? – Let us know in the comments!