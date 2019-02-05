Witcher Author Settles Legal Dispute With CD Projekt Red

The Witcher

The Witcher is undoubtedly one of the most popular action/RPG franchises in recent years. Unlike many other series which can get overdone or fail to build on their success, the Witcher has continued to improve to a state where many consider the third game in the franchise (and particularly it’s DLC) to be a modern gaming masterpiece.

There has, however, been something of a dispute between CD Projekt Red and the series writer Andrzej Sapkowski. By writer, we should clarify that he is the creator of the book/comic series.

Having sold the rights to his series many years ago, he recently issued legal action stating that, in its simplest terms, that the deal wasn’t fair because it isn’t reflective of the success it later saw.

With it being just under 6 months later since that action was launched, however, in a report via PCGamesN, a settlement between the two has reportedly been made.

What’s The Deal?

Having initially requested $16m from CD Project Red, it was a figure that seemed to hugely undermine any sympathy the public might have had for his situation. When he sold the franchise rights, he clearly did not expect them to make a multi-million dollar series out of it.

Some felt his claim was legitimate. Others that he made a deal and should’ve stuck by it.

While a settlement has been agreed for an increase in royalties, no specific figure has, as yet, been mentioned. I do, however, daresay that it will be significantly less than the amount he requested.

Still, the good news is that a deal has been reached. A deal that will hopefully, in the not too distant future, see another true game from the universe.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Witcher franchise? Would you like to see a new release? – Let us know in the comments!