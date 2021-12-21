The Witcher Season 3 Script is Already (Practically) Finished!

While it has been literally just days since the release of the 2nd season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ adaptation, it is again proving that, in the right hands, and against most of what history has taught us to date, that it is entirely possible for a game to ‘film’ adaptation to work. Admittedly, I’m currently only 4 episodes into this new series, but, like the first, it is again managing to completely suck me in and even enough to actually go to the trouble of reinstalling The Witcher 3 for yet another trip down gaming memory lane!

Admittedly though, there have been times that I’ve felt more than a little compelled to have to go back and re-watch the first season. The gap between the two was so substantial that I’m honestly struggling at times to remember exactly how we’ve gotten to this point. – On the plus side, however, following a report via Eurogamer, it would appear that Season 3 of The Witcher is looking more than likely to arrive a lot faster than the last one did!

The Witcher – Season 3?!

In the report, the scriptwriting team behind Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ has confirmed that, for all intents and purposes, the story and dialogue work for season 3 is already completed. Speaking in an interview, one of the principal scriptwriters, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, said:

“Actually, this is our last week [3rd December] in the writers’ room. We’re almost done with the scripting phase, and it’s amazing. I’m really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it’s based on my favourite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt. I feel like seasons 1 and 2 have been laying the playing field for everything huge that’s about to happen, but the creative process is now really just starting. We have the scripts, and now we’ll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it’s the perfect season.”

A Much Shorter Wait to Endure?

For as great as the first two seasons of The Witcher have been so far, based on these comments, it seems that what’s we’ve seen so far is only merely building up to a much bigger development in the plot. The only real question is just how far can this go? Henry Cavill, who plays ‘Geralt’ within the series is clearly loving the role (he is a self-confessed gaming geek after all). At this point in the story though, it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how far they plan to take this.



With season 3’s script completed, however, let’s just hope that filming starts soon so we (hopefully) don’t have to wait for any near as long as we did for season 2! – Now, forgive me while I now go to drip-feed myself another episode.

