Wolfenstein 3 Is in the Works According to Pete Hines

Should we expect Wolfenstein 3 anytime soon?

It’s difficult to say when the third installment in the modern-day Wolfenstein series will come out, but at least we know that someone is working on it. During a recent interview with GameCentral, Pete Hines basically confirmed that a third Wolfenstein game is in the works. This is definitely nice to hear, as everyone is focused on the upcoming release of Doom Eternal right now. As Doom and Wolfenstein are both games with some great history behind them, Bethesda will likely create new games for each franchise every few years. With Doom Eternal coming out in 2019, however, it would appear that Wolfenstein 3 will not come out until 2020 at the earliest.

There is something else to look forward to.

Ok, so Wolfenstein 3 is still in the early stages of development. However, there is a brand new Wolfenstein game that will come out next year. We’re talking about Wolfenstein Youngblood, which is a co-op game based in the Wolfenstein universe. The story takes place 19 years after the liberation of the United States, and its main protagonists are the twin sisters Jessica and Sophia Blazkowicz. Moreover, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot will also come out in 2019. This VR-only title puts the player in the role of a computer hacker. Apparently, you’ll be working for the French Resistance against the Nazi regime.

Clearly, there’s plenty of Wolfenstein to go around. If you’re a fan of this particular franchise, you have plenty of reasons to be happy right now.