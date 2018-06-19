Wolfenstein Cyberpilot VR Game Releases Trailer

Bethesda Release Wolfenstein Cyberpilot VR Game Trailer

When it comes to VR games, I’m a little on the fence. Owning an Oculus Rift, I have to admit it can be exceptionally good fun and the first time I used it was certainly one of the key moments in my gaming history. Despite that though, dare I say that there is a lack of really, really polished AAA content.

Now, before you throw a big list at me, yes, I know there are plenty of games that support VR. If I knew someone looking to buy a headset though and they asked me my opinion, it would still be to wait. While there are games, there are not many that demand you buy it.

One game, however, that could look to change that is Wolfenstein Cyberpilot and with a brand new trailer released, we get to see what VR can be like in the Third Reich.

Brief, But Very Interesting!

The trailer itself isn’t very long, but it does give us some interesting insights in what the game is going to be. Using pure speculation, it appears that you are going to be piloting one of those huge MechWarrior style behemoths.

In terms of VR, this is probably the best implementation that you could have done for Wolfenstein. I mean, it’s not as if VR is really ready yet for first-person shooter style action. At least, not in the way that a Wolfenstein game presents it.

When is it released?

An exact release date at present is a little unclear. The trailer itself does no better than to suggest it will release in 2019. Admittedly, rather vague, but in terms of VR gaming, this is definitely one of the more interesting titles currently in production. We can’t wait to see how it turns out!

What do you think? Impressed with the trailer? Are you a fan of Wolfenstein? – Let us know in the comments!