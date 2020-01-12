Wolfenstein: Youngblood Finally Adds Ray Tracing & DLSS!

Wolfenstein: Youngblood was originally touted as one of the major game releases to utilize the RTX technology seen in the Nvidia 20XX series of graphics cards. To date, however, there has been something of a problem. Namely, that despite it being mentioned a lot, support for ray-tracing and DLSS was removed prior to the game’s launch.

Well, it may have taken a while, but following a new patch released for the game, Wolfenstein: Youngblood now officially has ray-tracing and DLSS support enabled!

Wolfenstein Youngblood Finally Adds RTX Support

As part of an official blog post (which you can read in full here), developer Bethesda has said:

Ringing in 2020, this new update adds ray-traced reflections and NVIDIA DLSS to the City of Light. Thanks to these additions, you can now experience Youngblood with higher visual fidelity and better performance than ever before, which should make hunting down Nazis even more rewarding. See the full effect of ray tracing in action in the video below. This new update is available to download right now for the following GeForce GPUs: – GeForce RTX 2060

– RTX 2070

– RTX 2080 How to enable Ray-Traced Reflections: Options > Video > Advanced Settings. Scroll down to Ray-Traced Reflections and switch it on [and then] restart the game when prompted.

Nvidia RTX

Given that the game now supports both ray-tracing and DLSS, you’re likely going to want to experiment with the settings to try and find a solid balance. Enabling DLSS should, however, provide a much more solid framerate experience and is probably a good place to start if you are going down the ray-tracing road.

Looking at this from a positive stance though, it may have taken 6 months, but we at least now have another game looking to get the best from the Nvidia 20XX graphics cards.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!