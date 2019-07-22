Wolfenstein Youngblood Won’t Have Ray Tracing at Launch

Wolfenstein Youngblood developers have now confirmed that NVIDIA‘s ray tracing enhancements for the game will not be available on launch day. The confirmation comes directly from Jerk Gustaffson (via Venturebeat), the game’s executive producer.

According to Gustaffson, “the engineers at NVIDIA are still hard at work getting that solution to look as good as possible for the game.” Adding that the actual ray tracing feature patch launch date is unknown at this time.

The game will be widely available starting July 26th. It will be playable on on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, as well as the Nintendo Switch. It will even debut later on Google’s Stadia.

Can My PC Run Wolfenstein Youngblood with Ray Tracing?

Publisher Bethesda has provided the following hardware requirements for running the game.

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: AMD FX-8350/Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-3570/i7-3770

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 770 4GB (Current available GPU GTX1650) or AMD equivalent

Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 64-Bit

Processor: AMD FX-9370/Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-4770

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB (Current available GPU RTX2060) or AMD equivalent

Storage: 40 GB available space

If you wish to enable ray tracing and other NVIDIA RTX enhancements, Bethesda suggests at least a GeForce RTX 2060 or better GPU.