World Of Goo Releases 10th Annivesary ‘Free’ HD Remaster

World of Goo

We all probably have our own ‘hidden gem’ games which very few people know about, but we think are absolutely fantastic. In this regard, I would definitely put World of Goo on my list.

The premise of the game is rather simple. Use variously skilled blobs of goo to construct bridges or towers to escape the level. All you have to do is ensure that your ‘builds’ are efficient enough to allow the required number to escape.

Ok, that might sound a little complicated. The video below should, however, give you a much better idea.

Free Remaster!

Although the game has only recently released on the Nintendo Switch, it has been around on the PC for a long time. So long, in fact, that in celebration of the games 10th birthday, the developers have released a free HD remaster update pack for free!

Giving the graphics a little polish, however, isn’t all. Several improvements to the games interface and display output also form part of the update. This means that if you haven’t played this yet, you really should give it a try!

Free… But Not Free

While the update itself has been made available for free, you will still have to own an original copy of the game. This can be the original boxed version, a digital copy from Steam or one you purchased directly from the developer.

If you do have a digital version, the update should automatically be applied the next time you go to play the game. For those of you who purchased the game a long time ago, however, the developers are giving you an option to apply for the HD remaster.

More information can be found on their official website! – Available for just £6.99 on Steam, however, if you do want a bit of amazing casual puzzle fun, I couldn’t recommend this enough!

What do you think? Have you played World of Goo? – Let us know in the comments!