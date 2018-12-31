World of Tanks Engine Get Massive Multi-Thread Overhaul

/ 5 hours ago

World of Tanks Engine Get Massive Multi-Thread Overhaul

More Efficiency Updates Coming in 2019

World of Tanks has been around for a while and in fact, its developers have announced they plan to support it for the next three decades. Which is why last year’s massive graphics overhaul did not come as a surprise. In fact, that is only the beginning. Through their latest Developer Diaries entry, they are introducing more efficiencies to make the game run smoothly. Specifically, updating the CORE engine to take better advantage of multi-threaded processors.

World of Tanks Engine Get Massive Multi-Thread Overhaul

Both AMD and Intel have currently been offering processors with more cores and threads than ever before. Furthermore, there are more affordable multi-core options now than before. So it only makes sense that World of Tanks focuses on improving along these lines.

World of Tanks Engine Get Massive Multi-Thread Overhaul

The original CORE engine relied heavily on GPU processing for most of the game’s load. With the new update, the CORE engine will be able to offload more of the heavy lifting to the CPU. Moreover, it can distribute the load more efficiently across mutli-core processors.

When is This Update Arriving?

The World of Tanks developers did not reveal a solid launch date yet. However, it will most likely arrive sometime in Q1 2019.

You can watch the developer diary entry for the update below.

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results