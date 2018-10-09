World Of Warcraft Patch Looks To Make DX12 Work!

/ 1 hour ago

World Of Warcraft Patch Looks To Make DX12 Work!

DirectX12 has been released for quite some time now. It seems though that the jury is still very much out on whether the latest version of the driver allocation software is truly better than it’s previous. A great example of this would be World of Warcraft which fully introduced DX12 as part of the Battle For Azeroth expansion.

With the release though it quickly became apparent that the DX11 version of the game ran remarkably better than the DX12. Rather than simply giving up on it though, in an upcoming patch Blizzard is set to release improvements which should hopefully see the DX12 version improve in comparison.

WoW Expansion 'Battle for Azeroth' Reignites Horde-Alliance War

Improvements

With the release of patch 8.1, a report via DSOGaming would suggest that the new patch will see far better utilisation of the multi-core performance DX12 utilises. As such, improvements have been suggested to a minimum of 16% over the current DX11 version across all resolutions.

This is clearly quite a significant improvement. One which could potentially see many people finally making the switch to DX11. Well, in gaming terms at least.

Try It Out!

Although we have not tested this ourselves, you are able to test this on the public test servers. All you need to do is make a few little modifications to your WoW configuration file. While it doesn’t look too tricky, it might be best to just wait until the update is officially released.

What do you think? Have you had any problems with performance in World of Warcraft? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja