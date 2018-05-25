World War Z Game Releases A Brand New Trailer

When World War Z was released at the cinemas in 2013, it was one of those unusual circumstances where there wasn’t a full-blown game tie-in. Not unless you consider the mobile game something of note. Last December though, reports emerged that a game was being created as part of the novel turned film franchise.

Since then curiosity has been peaked by many. Potentially since it might be able to fill a void the zombie survival game franchise hasn’t really managed yet. Namely a game where the zombie numbers are absolutely ridiculous.

With the release of a brand new trailer though, so far things are looking good for World War Z. If my curiosity was peaked before, then it has my full attention now.

What do we know about the game so far?

The truth is very little. The game will clearly be based on the zombie survival style, but beyond that details are scarce. Presumably, the game will look to incorporate some form of team coop mode. That would, after all, be the most logical step to take it. Even the release date is something vague with just a ‘coming soon’ to tempt us.

What we do at least know is that it is coming, it was released on the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 and if the trailer is anything to judge by, so far things are looking good.

With E3 fast approaching, we may likely get a firmer release date then. For now, at least, this is something to maybe start getting a little excited over.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the World War Z franchise? What do you think of the upcoming game so far? In addition, do you think it can be a success? – Let us know in the comments!