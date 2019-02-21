World War Z PC Price Dropped Thanks To Epic Games Store

World War Z

We are just under a month away from the release of World War Z and, I must admit, I am pretty hyped for this game. Although I will, of course, reserve final judgment until I actually try it for myself, this is shaping up to the multiplayer co-op zombie survival game the market has been asking for for years!

There is, however, some excellent news for people planning to buy the PC version. In a report via DSOGaming, Saber Interactive has announced that the retail price of the game has been dropped and it’s all thanks to the Epic Games Store.

Sales Commission

The release of World War Z (on PC) will be done so via the Epic Games Store. It represents yet another major release dropping Steam in favour of the lower-commission platform. Saber Interactive, however, is keen to push these savings back towards the consumers. As such, instead of releasing for £39.99, the game will cost £34.99. Yes, £5 isn’t a huge amount of money, but it’s a fantastic gesture by the company and one that no one was expecting or even asking of them.

+Rep Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive has said: “We’re passing along much of the savings to you as gamers. The price of World War Z on the Epic Games store is being dropped to $34.99 starting now and continuing through our April 16 launch and beyond. Any players who have already pre-purchased the game for $39.99 will get the $5 refunded back to them.”

It’s a great move and one I really applaud them for. In addition, it will also place some pressure on other developers/publishers to consider following suit. It isn’t likely, but the Epic Games Store could provide the gateway to better PC game prices for 2019. Wouldn’t that be awesome?

