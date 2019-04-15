World War Z Releases 20-Minute Long Gameplay Trailer

World War Z

With the release of World War Z set for tomorrow, I must admit that I am more than a little hyped about this game. Oh, don’t get me wrong! I’m entirely open to the possibility that this could be terrible!

With this game having been on my radar for around a year, however, I’ve often been given more than a few signs that this is heading in a positive direction. Could this finally be the next best co-op zombie survival game since Left 4 Dead 2?… It’s a possibility!

Gameplay Trailer

I daresay, however, that too many of us have had our fingers burnt by zombie survival games. We did, after all, go through a period of them releasing left, right, and centre and, without sounding too harsh, most of them were pretty terrible.

If you did, however, need a little convincing, then a brand new 20-minute long gameplay trailerhas been released!

When Is It Out?

World War Z will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on April 16th. So, depending on when you’re reading this, it’s less than 24-hours away! These have, of course, been something of a boost for PC owners in regards to this release. With this coming out exclusively on the Epic Games Store, it has already seen a pretty nice discount. At £31.99, this is a pretty decent price for a brand new AAA release and might well be worth the punt!

