World War Z Reveal PC Requirements and Release Date

World War Z

There are few games these days that truly manage to get me hyped. It might be the fact that I’m getting older, but I suspect it’s more to do with the fact that after having my fingers burnt on more than a few occasions, I generally tend to avoid the ‘release date hype’ purchase. When it comes to World War Z, however, I must admit, I am more than a little curious.

I think part of that may come down to the fact that despite many attempts, there has yet to be a truly definitive zombie survival game. Sure, there have been plenty (and some decent), but they’re all lacked that certain something to make them stand out from the pack.

If like me, you have been looking forward to World War Z, then I have some good news for you. Following an update to the Epic Games Store page, we have a confirmation of both the system requirements and the release date.#

System Requirements

Based on the system requirements (see above image), I’m actually somewhat pleasantly surprised. From a lot of the trailers I have seen to date, I had expected this to be a rather resource intensive game. While the Intel i7-3970 (see recommended) is no slouch of a processor, it’s AMD equivalent is basically any entry level Ryzen 5 processor.

In addition, still seeing a Nvidia 960/AMD R9 280 in the recommended is pleasant reading!

When Is It Out?

Well, here is where the news gets even better. For what feels like ages, World War Z has had the rather nondescript release date of ‘2019’. Sabre Interactive, however, has confirmed that the game will release on April 16th.

That is much sooner than I was expecting. I honestly thought this would come out circa August-October. If I wasn’t already a little hyped for this game, I am now. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not going into this one with gleeful-abandon, this is, however, firmly on my gaming radar!

You can visit the official Epic Games Store page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you excited for this release? – Let us know in the comments!