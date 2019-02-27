World War Z Teases New Gameplay Trailer

World War Z

There are few games these days that I allow myself to get hyped over. World War Z, however, might be one of the few exceptions. Oh, don’t get me wrong! I’m more than prepared for the possibility that like many other ‘zombie survival’ games this will promise a lot and deliver very little. For this particular release, however, I’m surprisingly (even to myself) optimistic.

If you, like me, are eating up all the news like a zombie eats brains, then we have good news for you. A brand new gameplay trailer has been released!

“Zombies Are Coming”

The trailer, subtitled ‘Zombies are coming’ depicts direct gameplay footage. It also shows us all one of the biggest factors of interest to ‘could be’ fans like me. Namely, the fact that World War Z may be the first game ever to give us a true survival co-op with literally hundreds if not thousands (I’m not sure how many constitutes a ‘horde’) relentlessly coming right for us!

When Is It Out?

Thanks to a recent announcement, we do know that World War Z will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on April 16th. With this being around 6 weeks away, I must admit that I will not fall into the pitfalls of pre-ordering. That being said, I’m almost certainly going to be checking this out. There is, incidentally, great news for PC gamers. Due to the lower commission rate offered by the Epic Games Store, it will cost just £34.99 on release.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to World War Z? – Let us know in the comments!