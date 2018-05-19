World of Warcraft Movie Props To Go To Auction

Hundreds of World of Warcraft Movie Props Go Up For Auction

It’s been a little over 2 years now since the World of Warcraft movie landed on our screens. Looking back on it now, it was a decent film. In terms of reviews though, both fans and critics found themselves very divided on it. In my opinion, it suffered from one major problem. It tried to tell too much story.

As you can imagine in such a film, the prop department was working full time to provide all the necessary and context-specific costumes for the film. Based on this, there was rather a lot of it.

For fans of the film or franchise in general though, now is a great chance to get your very own epic loot. Prop Store, one of the worlds biggest film prop sales companies is launching a massive auction of literally hundreds of items from the film.

Need or Greed?

The auction will contain 600 individual lots from the film and as such, this is definitely going to be of some interest to fans. Items available range massively both in context and size, albeit you might need some rather deep pockets if you’re looking to get some of the more exclusive items. Specifically, the weapons and costumes used with some note in the film are achieving the highest prices.

Each item will, of course, naturally come with a full certificate of authenticity. You can check out the dates and full auction listings via the website link here! Remember though, if you’re going to roll, make sure you need or greed.

What do you think? Are you going to check the auction out? Any items that specifically grab your attention? In addition, will you go as far as to actually bid on an item? – Let us know in the comments!