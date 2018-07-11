Worlds Collide in Fortnite Season 5 Starting July 12

What Can Fans Expect from Fortnite Season 5?

Fortnite, the world’s most popular video game is getting to ready its 5th season starting July 12. Epic Games has been teasing the countdown for the past few days, showing images of a Japanese Kitsune mask and a Viking-like axe. Earlier today however, they finally revealed this season’s theme which is “World’s Collide”.

What does this mean exactly? Fortnite’s maps themselves have been changing every day since the end of June. Portals are appearing and disappearing everywhere, with random objects entering the map.

These even include stage coaches, Penny Farthing bicycles and wooden Greek anchors. Because of this, many fans believe that season 5 is going to involve some aspect of time-traveling. The Kitsune mask is prominent in Japanese folklore and the powerful ones have the ability to bend time and space. Which lends credence to the theory.

What Else is New For the Season 5 Patch?

The latest official tweet from Fortnite also points to the largest patch yet. In addition to the launch of the possible time-travel theme, the patch is fixing several longstanding issues. These include replay renaming issues as well as Builder Pro latency issues:

Battle Royale

Renaming a replay causes the “Points of Interest” to disappear on the replay timeline (Fixed in next update)

First win does not grant umbrella (Investigating)

Save the World: