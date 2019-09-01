WoW Classic Players Are Using ‘Auto-Clickers’ to Dodge Queues

Since it’s release earlier this week, WoW Classic (World of Warcraft) is so far proving to be very popular amongst players. So popular, in fact, that the servers are struggling more than a little with the traffic. I can personally attest to logging in and having to wait 10-30 minutes in a queue. Admittedly, probably not an aspect of the ‘classic’ experience Blizzard intended to replicate, although they did warn it was going to happen.

In a report via Kotaku, however, a number of players are believed to have installed programs on their system which may not be helping matters. It is suggested that many are applying ‘auto-clickers’ to trick the game into thinking that they are constantly active within the game. Even when they are not or have not been for several hours!

WoW Classic Players May Be Using Auto-Clickers To Avoid Queues

So, why are they doing this? Well, Blizzard has always had something of an ‘idle’ protection in that if a player hasn’t made an in-game action within a certain about of time (usually 10-15 minutes) they will be automatically logged out. A factor that’s certainly come into play with the high-levels of traffic since its launch.

As such, if you’ve had to pop to the bathroom (presuming you don’t have a bucket) then you may return to find yourself kicked out and facing another 30 minutes queuing to get back in. As such, the ‘auto-clicker’ programs look to make automatic key and mouse inputs. Specifically, to trick the game into thinking you are still active. Even when, in reality, you might be fast asleep.

This is a factor that is providing very frustrating with the community. Particularly since such practices mean that they are likely having to queue for longer than is really necessary.

What Can Be Done About It?

In truth, we’re not sure. It would be very difficult for Blizzard’s automated systems to be able to detect this false activity from true. On the plus side, they did recently expand the server capacities and, by proxy, queue times are down quite significantly. Things are getting better!

I daresay as well that a number of people tried the WoW Classic experience and have quickly given up. Old-school World of Warcraft wasn’t as easy as it is today. On the whole, however, as servers handle the traffic better and people (as they will) leave, things will improve for those who do choose to stick around.

What do you think? Have you played WoW Classic? If so, what did you think of it? – Let us know in the comments!