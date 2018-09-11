WWE 2K19 Releases New Gameplay Trailer

It’s been a long, long, time since I last took an active interest in wrestling. Despite that though, for 2k Games, the WWE franchise has proven not only to be highly popular, but also very lucrative not just in sales, but DLC and microtransactions. Surprisingly, WWE 2K18 did quite well in terms of sales, despite being panned by many. Particularly those who bought the sub 20 FPS Nintendo Switch port.

With a brand new year though comes a brand new WWE game and as such, 2K Games has released a brand new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K19.

Daniel Bryan… Whoever He Is!

The trailer seems to feature a wrestler called Daniel Bryan. I have no idea who he is, but lets soldier on regardless. In the trailer, it does appear that 2K Games has attempted to show you just how ‘blurred’ the lines are between the real world and the in-game graphics. I say ‘attempted’ as they’re not fooling anyone, but even so, it’s at the very least a well-made trailer.

When Is It Out?

WWE 2K19 will release for the PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on October 9th. There are a few unconfirmed rumours that this date is apparently a little flexible at the moment. Don’t be surprised, therefore, to hear of a possible delay in the next week or so.

Despite it all, WWE 2K19 will still clearly be a good seller again. Hopefully though, this time, it’ll be a bit more of a pleasant gaming experience than it’s predecessor.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Wrestling games? – Let us know in the comments!