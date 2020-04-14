WWE 2K21 Has Reportedly Been Canceled!

If you have any love for wrestling games and purchased WWE 2K20, then there’s a good chance that you’ve probably been forced to reconsider that affection. Why? Well, in a nutshell, the game was crammed full of truly awful glitches. They were so prevalent in fact, that the game has gained something of a fan base from the ‘so bad it’s good’ genre.

That one (admittedly dubious) redeeming feature though didn’t stop Sony offering refunds to anyone who purchased the game via their digital store.

If you were, therefore, hoping that they’d have a chance to redeem themselves with WWE 2K21, then in a report via GamesIndustry, it’s not currently looking likely. Why? Well, apparently, the game has been cancelled!

WWE 2K21 is Cancelled?

In the report, Justin Leeper who reportedly has inside knowledge of the development, has said that, to his best knowledge, while WWE 2K21 was in production, it has been decided by the (mega?) powers that be to cease all production and to put the franchise on hold for at least one year.

“I have heard from reliable sources and I truly believe that WWE 2K21 has been canceled. There will be no game this year.”

While issues surrounding the Coronavirus has been cited as one of the main reasons for the cancellation, it’s hard to overlook the fact that the absolute dumpster fire created by WWE 2K20 has created more than a little friction between 2K Games and the wrestling organization. Not to mention long-term fans.

What Do We Think?

For those of you disappointed with the news, there is something potentially on the way to fill the void. While not mentioning anything specifically, Justin Leeper has indicated that some form of wresling game will be released this year.

Taking this news as a whole, however, we can’t help but view it all as a positive. WWE 2K20 was terrible and, if we’re being honest, many of the more recent prior ones were pretty bland at best. As such, if any franchise deserved a year in the wilderness for an opportunity to take some time for reflection, then this was a prime contender!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!