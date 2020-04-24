WWE Confirms WWE 2K21 Has Been Cancelled!

/ 57 mins ago
wwe 2k20 wwe

Earlier this month we heard rumors that the development of WWE 2K21 had been canceled. While these were not 100% confirmed at the time, the decision seemed likely based upon the fact that WWE 2K20 was absolutely awful glitch-ridden mess, and, in all honesty, it hasn’t improved much since then.

Well, following confirmation from the wrestling organization themselves, it is now official. WWE 2K21 is has been held down for the 3 count!

WWE 2K21 Gets Pinned!

Speaking during a financial planning meeting, WWE interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick has confirmed the game’s cancellation. In the statement (coming via Eurogamer), he has categorically said: “There’s not going to be a launch of the game this year.”

Off the record, it is believed that the WWE is deeply disappointed (and, indeed, angry) with the overall poor quality and reception of the game and, as such, they may be reevaluating their relationship with 2K Games moving forward.

That doesn’t, however, mean that you fans of wrestling are not going to see something land in 2020.

wwe 2k20 wwe

Rumors of a Spin-Off!

Despite the lack of any official WWE game, there are rumors that some form of ‘arcade’ style wrestling game is in development. Personally, I’d love to see some sort of re-boot of the ‘Wrestlefest’ franchise that ate quite a lot of my spare change at the arcade machines when I was a kid. For now, however, we’re just pending some kind of formal confirmation as to what this game will be. We do, however, known as a nailed-down fact, there’s not going to be a WWE 2K21, and that’s probably a good thing!

What do you think? Are you surprised WWE 2K21 has been cancelled? – Let us know in the comments!

