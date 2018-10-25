X2 Introduces the Blaze III Mid-Tower Chassis

Extensive Cooling Options

X2 is announcing the launch of their latest chassis offering called the Blaze III. It is a mid-tower case featuring up to ten 120mm fan mounting locations. Furthermore, it offers a tempered glass side panel so users can show off their hardware.

Users can install up to three 120mm fans at the front, or three 120mm fans at the top. Even the floor offers three 120mm fan mounting locations. Furthermore, there is one more 120mm fan mounting at the rear for exhaust. Obviously, the use of all 10 is conditional, especially since the floor has HDD trays in place. However, the X2 Blaze III’s drive mounts are removable. Three 3.5″ drives can fit in the main chamber, while two more can fit underneath the PSU shroud.

Component support is very generous as well. CPU cooler support includes heatsinks up to 170mm tall. There is also a convenient backplate cutout so that users can install coolers when the motherboard is already mounted. Video cards can be up to 305mm long as well, but it can be up to 420mm with the hard drive mount removed.

How Much is the X2 Blaze III Chassis?

The X2 Blaze IIImid-tower case has a manufacturer suggested retail price of €89.95 with VAT.