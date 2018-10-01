Xbox 360 Emulator ‘Xenia’ Makes Incredible Progress

Xenia

The team behind Xbox 360 emulator ‘Xenia’ have clearly been working hard. This is a tough emulator, as there’s just not been the same level of demand for it as there was, say, the PS2. However, the challenges of the Xbox 360 architecture are quickly getting brushed aside, as can be seen in some of these new videos (below).

Issues

Yeah, it’s not perfect, far from it. However, the latest advances with this emulator are very encouraging. It looks like Halo 3 and Halo 3 ODST are somewhat up and running. Furthermore, Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker, Blue Dragon and a few others are also booting now. There’s clearly a lot of visual issues to fix, but it’ll get there. Of course, the demo systems used in videos aren’t the fastest, so framerates were never going to be good here. Perhaps someone with a more powerful system will come along and try them out soon.

What’s Next?

There’s clearly still a lot of parts of the API to emulate. Getting those final kinks worked out could take quite some time. There are some great games tied up on the Xbox 360 platform though, I’d love to emulate them. Sure, Microsoft is using their backwards compatible download feature now. However, it’s not about if you need to emulate it, some of us just seeing if it can be done!

Videos

Check out the videos below. Let us know what you think about the progress. If you want to know more about Xenia, you can check that out right here.

