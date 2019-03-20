Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says They’re ‘Going Big’ For E3 2019

Yesterday, Google’s game streaming platform, the ‘Stadia’ was formally announced. When it was done, however, it was made in front of a number of industry giants. This included both Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida and Microsoft’s Phil Spencer.

To make such an announcement in front of them would certainly have gotten their attention and it isn’t perhaps without some barbs as Microsoft has reportedly been considering a ‘Streaming’ version of their Xbox console for some time. Albeit, whether it is for this generation, the next or both is unclear.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, Phil Spencer has sent an internal memo which seems to make it clear that Microsoft has some pretty big announcement of their own planned for E3 2019.

Memo

The memo reads as follows;

“We just wrapped up watching the Google announcement of Stadia as team here at GDC. Their announcement is validation of the path we embarked on two years ago. Today we saw a big tech competitor enter the gaming market, and frame the necessary ingredients for success as Content, Community and Cloud. There were no big surprises in their announcement although I was impressed by their leveraging of YouTube, the use of Google Assistant and the new WiFi controller. But I want get back to us, there has been really good work to get us to the position where we are poised to compete for 2 billion gamers across the planet. Google went big today and we have a couple of months until E3 when we will go big. We have to stay agile and continue to build with our customer at the center. We have the content, community, cloud team and strategy, and as I’ve been saying for a while, it’s all about execution. This is even more true today. Energizing times.

What Does This Mean?

Well, and we admit this is entirely speculation, it’s likely pointing to one of two things. Microsoft will either announce their next generation console at E3 or confirm the upcoming release of a ‘streaming’ Xbox One.

As above, the latter has been rumoured for quite some time and might be the more likely proposition. I suppose it all depends on what ‘go big’ actually means to you.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!