Xbox Game Pass for January Includes Just Cause 3 and More

Xbox Game Pass Titles for January 2019

Microsoft is kicking off the new year with six new additions to their Xbox Game Pass. The paid game subscription program launched two years ago and has continually grown. It also helps that it is not only available on Xbox One but to Windows 10 users as well. So they can enjoy the game on PC as well as console.

For January, three of the games are available immediately, with the other three available in the next few days. The games this month include:

Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 (Available Now)

ARK: Survival Evolved (Available Now)

Farming Simulator 17 (Available Now)

Absolver (January 7)

Aftercharge (January 10)

Just Cause 3 (January 10)

Both Absolver and Aftercharge just happens to be the same day as their actual launch date for the console. Furthermore, Microsoft will be including Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 in the near future as well. The original Life is Strange series and its Before the Storm prequel were included in the Game Pass last month.

How Much is the Xbox Game Pass?

The Microsoft Xbox Game pass costs $9.99 per month. However, for a limited time, Microsoft is offering first time susbcribers a 90% off deal for the first month. Which is a great way to try the feature out. That basically brings the price down to just $1.00 USD, with unlimited access to over 100 games on PC and Xbox. Including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3.