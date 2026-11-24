The next generation of Xbox, known as Project Helix, promises to be a complete change in how we understand consoles today. In fact, rumors suggest that the console was going to offer free multiplayer. However, the change of CEO from Phil Spencer to Asha Sharma may have changed those plans.

Over the past few months, there has been a lot of information about Microsoft’s next console, and the truth is that it promised to be a game changer. According to Jez Corden, several sources close to Xbox have spoken about what was expected from Xbox Helix when it was first planned.

Xbox Helix Was Supposed to Offer Free Multiplayer

Corden points out that the project began under the leadership of Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond, whose original vision was to make it a hybrid between a PC and a console. In fact, early rumors suggested that the console would feature a dual operating system, which would allow users to start either the console experience or the desktop experience.

Although it was not entirely clear how this would work, it seemed that the first option would offer better optimized performance than the second, giving users a reason to choose the native versions of games for Helix.

This approach involved quite a few changes to how we currently understand consoles. The console would have allowed access to third-party clients, such as Steam or the Epic Games Store, which would have strengthened its hybrid experience. In addition, Corden points out that the plan was to offer free multiplayer, just as we currently have on PC.

However, the change in leadership may have changed a large part of these plans. Since Asha Sharma took over as CEO of Xbox, the strategy seems to have changed. Corden points out that the company’s current CEO appears to favor a more traditional console model, moving away somewhat from the hybrid experience that was supposed to define Helix.

A few weeks ago, Xbox vice president Jason Ronald pointed out that the console would also be able to play PC games. This is an important detail, since it is no longer being described as a hybrid, but rather as a console that would also run PC games. However, it is still not entirely clear how it will do this.

What does seem to be ruled out is free multiplayer. Corden reflects that, due to the rising cost of components, it seems unlikely that Xbox will give up a fixed part of its revenue, especially if it wants to launch Xbox Helix at a “competitive” price.