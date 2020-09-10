Xbox PC Game Pass Price to Double Next Week!

Ever since it’s launch last year, I have been a huge fan of the Xbox Game Pass for PC. For a relatively benign monthly fee, it has allowed me access to a surprisingly excellent library of games including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and much more.

As I alluded to above, however, without a doubt, the biggest perk was the fact that it was available for just £3.99 a month. A price that represented excellent value for money considering that the majority of the gaming titles I just mentioned easily retail for at least (give or take) £50 each. Well, sadly all good things much come to an end, and following an official Twitter post from Microsoft, that low price (specifically for the PC game pass) is set to get significantly higher later this month!

We're retiring the introductory price on the 17th, but if you're already a member, you'll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more details — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) September 9, 2020

Xbox Game Pass for PC

In a move that is, generally speaking, looking to bring their PC and console versions of the game pass under the same umbrella, it has been confirmed that on September 17th, the monthly subscription price for Xbox Game Pass for PC will be doubled from £3.99 ($4.99) to £7.99 ($9.99).

The crazy thing is though, even with this notably higher price, it will still (just) genuinely represent some excellent value for PC gamers! – On the plus side though, the ‘Ultimate’ package (which combines access for both PC and Xbox console gamers) does look to be remaining the same.

What Do We Think?

While this is undoubtedly disappointing news, I can’t honestly pretend that I’m overly surprised or shocked that this has happened. Put simply, while the library of games wasn’t massively extensive, for what you got for £3.99 a month, it was an absolute steal!

With the new price set to kick in on September 17th, however, if you haven’t tried it yet, you might want to just dip your toe in the water now while you can still get it. I mean, for £3.99 you’re easily going to get your monies worth over the month and, at the risk of tempting Microsoft to put it up even more, I don’t actually think that £7.99 is that overly unreasonable either.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!