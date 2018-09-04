Xbox Respond To Sony’s ‘We’re The Best’ Comments!

Sony’s new CEO raised more than a few eyebrows last week when he answered a question surrounding the PS4‘s lack of cross-platform compatibility. While the PS4 does share a handful of games with the PC, it is rather isolated in terms of the multiplayer realms.

In response to this question, Kenichiro Yoshida stated that he didn’t think that they had to get involved in it because it is (paraphrasing a little) the ‘best console’.

Well, as you can imagine, Xbox was none-to-happy about those comments and in a report via GameSpot have, pretty much, called Microsoft shortsighted in their view.

“Not Listening To Gamers”

In response, Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra has said that Sony: “Still isn’t listening to gamers. All games should be cross-play and progression with the right input flexibility and gamer options. We run Windows and Console. Larger gaming audience who wants to play together. Gaming is diverse, if you only serve to bring joy to part of an audience then you are behind in many, many ways.”

Sony Can Afford To Be Stubborn

Given how massively the PS4 sales have dwarfed the Xbox One (to the point that Microsoft stopped publishing sales figures) despite how you might feel about this, Sony can afford to take this attitude. Put simply, regardless of whether they really think they have the best console, they don’t want to play with Xbox.

It’s an attitude that could easily backfire on them, but it’s one they’re sticking to.

What do you think? Who is right in this argument? Should Sony open the doors to cross-platform gaming? Would Microsoft do the same if they were in a dominant position? – Let us know in the comments!