Xbox Series X 4K 60 FPS is ‘Standard’, But Not Guaranteed

We all know that the Xbox Series X is going to feature some pretty hefty hardware (and if you didn’t, you can check out the link here to learn more about it). Undoubtedly though, one of the biggest talking points is the potential for us to see 4K gaming running at 60 FPS.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Microsoft might be looking to move the goalposts a little on that point. Not specifically that the console won’t be capable of it, but that not all developers may choose to push their games that far!

Xbox Series X

The matter has come to some question recently as it was revealed that Assassins Creed Valhalla (one of the few confirmed games to be released on the system) would run natively in 4K, but would be limited to 30FPS. In looking to clarify the position, however, Xbox has said that while the system is capable of achieving 4K 60FPS, developers will have the scope to trade-off frames for a more graphically intense experience.

“Developers always have flexibility in how they use the power, so a standard or common 60 FPS is not a mandate.”

What Do We Think?

One of the most obvious concerns is that this mandate will allow developers to not optimize their games to achieve 60FPS on the system. Looking at this from a more subjective standpoint though, it would appear that 4K 30FPS may simply be the ‘minimum’ or ‘baseline’ requirement for a game on the system.

As such, we do fully expect to see games released on the Xbox Series X that will look to push its hardware as far as possible. Remember though, this is a new and upcoming console, and, generally speaking, it takes developers a while to truly realize the potential of a system. I mean, let’s be honest, there was very little around at the launch of the PS4 that looks anything close as good as God of War. So, the short version is, don’t be too disheartened… yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!